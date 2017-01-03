new Va. in-person absentee voting deadline extended
The Commissioner of the Department of Elections has extended the in-person absentee voting deadline for three Virginia special elections to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9. The extension followed the state of emergency issued by Gov. McAuliffe Friday in response to inclement weather approaching the Commonwealth. Three legislative special elections are set to occur in multiple localities across Virginia on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The localities include parts of Virginia Beach, Prince Edward, Charles City, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Louisa, Richmond City, Amherst County, Appomattox, Buckingham and Lynchburg.
