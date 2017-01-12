Navy upgrades 17 SEAL medals
Eight upgraded Navy Crosses and eight upgraded Silver Stars were presented Friday to Navy SEALs at a ceremony held in Virginia Beach, Va., the Navy announced. The SEALs, including active-duty and former members of East and West Coast Naval Special Warfare Commands, had been previously awarded medals for their actions in the war on terror.
