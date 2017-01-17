More
Nearly 300 Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen are among 7,500 National Guard personnel from 44 states and three territories helping at Friday's inauguration of Donald Trump. "Working with other National Guard states and territories and area law enforcement to help make sure the inauguration events are a safe, positive experience for everyone who attends helps us prepare and gain experience that would be essential for effective response operations in the future," said Maj.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Joy
|1,481,966
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,959
|Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac...
|12 hr
|Ben Quick
|7
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Thu
|Stop crying
|29
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|truth
|7,994
|Man Pays Parking Ticket 60 Years Late (Aug '06)
|Thu
|Suezanne
|4
|CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08)
|Jan 17
|Alex
|27
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC