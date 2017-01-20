Monster Jam Is Crashing The Hampton Coliseum
Monsters are headed to the Hampton Coliseum this weekend for Monster Jam ! We chatted with Virginia Beach resident and Megalodon driver, Alex Blackwell about the event. He tells us multiple drivers will compete in racing and freestyle competitions throughout the night, and the fans will vote for their favorite to win.
