Mom, Two Kids Who Disappeared Under a Suspicious Circumstancesa Found Safe: Police

A Virginia mother and her two young children who recently disappeared under "suspicious circumstances" have been found safe, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. The mother, 29-year-old Monica Lamping, and her 9-month-old daughter and 7-year-old son, were located safe "in an adjoining state," police wrote in an update on the department's website just before noon Wednesday.

