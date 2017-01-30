Meet the Virginia Beach girl who will...

Meet the Virginia Beach girl who will appear on Food Network's "Chopped Jr." Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Virginian-Pilot

Bria Beamon prepares her amazing fish tacos inside her home in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Jan. 30, 2017. Bria, age 10, a fifth-grade student at Williams Elementary, is going to be on the Jan. 31, 2017 T.V. episode of Chopped Jr. http://pilotonline.com/news/local/meet-the-virginia-beach-girl-who-will-appear-on-food/article_7437445f-5c22-5814-ac26-53c78a05d834.html The 10-year-old Virginia Beach girl sauteed them in olive oil, a little salt, and got them golden brown and crispy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Virginian-Pilot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min ritedownthemiddle 1,487,573
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,043
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) 15 hr Jeremy 16
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Sun Concerned Citizen 1
News Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08) Sun Martin garey 31
Rape with an object Sun Martin garey 1
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) Jan 28 Larrym40country 37
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,395 • Total comments across all topics: 278,421,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC