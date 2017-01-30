Meet the Virginia Beach girl who will appear on Food Network's "Chopped Jr." Tuesday

Bria Beamon prepares her amazing fish tacos inside her home in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Jan. 30, 2017. Bria, age 10, a fifth-grade student at Williams Elementary, is going to be on the Jan. 31, 2017 T.V. episode of Chopped Jr. http://pilotonline.com/news/local/meet-the-virginia-beach-girl-who-will-appear-on-food/article_7437445f-5c22-5814-ac26-53c78a05d834.html The 10-year-old Virginia Beach girl sauteed them in olive oil, a little salt, and got them golden brown and crispy.

