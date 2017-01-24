Man to serve 18 years for robbing Virginia Beach spa employee
A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison Tuesday for a 2016 robbery and abduction at a Virginia Beach spa. 25-year-old Jahlmaar Keith Overton was sentenced to 58 years in prison with 40 years suspended for robbery, abduction and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
