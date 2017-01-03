Man Sent to Prison For Killing Girlfriend's Uncle at Harlem Party
A Virginia man was sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison Wednesday for a fatal shooting he carried out while in the city for a family party. Bryan Rogers, 32, shot Todd Wilson, 48, inside the Manhattanville Houses at 1420 Amsterdam Ave. in the summer of 2014 after a heated argument fueled by alcohol, officials said.
