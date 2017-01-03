Local chocolatier prepares for National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day
It is National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day in the U.S. and a local chocolatier is keeping it fresh and tasty. Schakolad Chocolate Factory is located at Hilltop in Virginia Beach and owner and chocolatier Julie Keller has been whipping up some fresh chocolate for the past 8 years.
