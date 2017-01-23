Loan refinancing plans killed as Va. ...

Loan refinancing plans killed as Va. legislators tackle dozens of higher ed bills

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Two proposals designed to lessen the burden of student debt saw a quick death Monday as state lawmakers began to wade through dozens of bills related to higher education in Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Realtime 1,484,395
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 17 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,986
Are navy Chiefs dirtballs 20 hr Todd 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Mon Moses Morales 120
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan 21 76corvette 30
News Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac... Jan 20 Ben Quick 7
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 19 truth 7,994
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,211,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC