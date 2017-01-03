Line Forms For Krispy Kreme Opening
Patrick Sheering braved frigid conditions 1 a.m. Sunday when he set up his blue and grey tent outside Harrisonburg's first Krispy Kreme. It was 4 degrees when he began wait for the famous "Hot Now" sign to turn on at the store on the corner of East Market Street and Burgess Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,794
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|24 min
|Injudgement
|1,474,679
|Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09)
|18 hr
|El-massah shabeeb
|57
|Any girls wanna talk dirty /trade on snapchat ?... (May '15)
|19 hr
|El-massah shabeeb
|4
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Sun
|Paul
|97
|Review: Special Financing Co LLC (Mar '10)
|Jan 7
|barb
|3
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 6
|Go Blue Forever
|111
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC