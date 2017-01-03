Life 8 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Mystery snow plow driver rescues stranded pregnant woman just in timea
It was certainly not smooth sailing as Stephanie and Hugh Dawson rushed to get to the hospital in time for their baby's delivery on Sunday morning in the Chesapeake, Virginia, area. "She woke me up of course and told me that she was having contractions and it was time to go," Hugh Dawson, 32, told ABC News of the frantic situation at 3:45 a.m. "We had a couple false contractions thinking that the baby was coming, but this time it was for sure."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Earl
|1,474,717
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Agent777
|62,795
|Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09)
|20 hr
|El-massah shabeeb
|57
|Any girls wanna talk dirty /trade on snapchat ?... (May '15)
|20 hr
|El-massah shabeeb
|4
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Sun
|Paul
|97
|Review: Special Financing Co LLC (Mar '10)
|Jan 7
|barb
|3
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 6
|Go Blue Forever
|111
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC