Legislators seek to curb distracted driving

A coalition of Democrats and Republicans called Tuesday for new laws to discourage Virginia motorists from using their cellphones while driving. The legislators unveiled several bills targeting "distracted driving," which they said caused thousands of traffic accidents and killed 175 people in the state last year.

