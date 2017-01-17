Lawmakers target college tuition and ...

Lawmakers target college tuition and access

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Legislators from both parties and both houses of the General Assembly gathered Tuesday to highlight more than 20 bills that they say would improve higher education in Virginia. More than 10 percent of the state's lawmakers participated in a news conference at Capitol Square, aiming their comments at university financing practices and tuition assistance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Badjudgment 1,479,872
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,987
CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08) 13 hr Alex 27
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Tue asiegler 2,358
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Tue Brian_G 62,878
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) Mon marv 34
News Only 10 channels - and nothing's on, inmates co... (Oct '08) Sun WTF 114
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,025,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC