Lawmakers target college tuition and access
Legislators from both parties and both houses of the General Assembly gathered Tuesday to highlight more than 20 bills that they say would improve higher education in Virginia. More than 10 percent of the state's lawmakers participated in a news conference at Capitol Square, aiming their comments at university financing practices and tuition assistance.
