Jorge Zambrana scheduled to be sentenced after abducting a woman in Virginia Beach

Jorge Zambrana is charged with abduction, carjacking, robbery and conspiracy after police say he and Mark Albrecht II targeted a woman at the Sam's club on Virginia Beach Boulevard in December of 2015. The two men were accused of approaching her while wearing a mask, pulling out a knife, hopping into her car and forcing her to drive to several ATMS eventually letting her go.

