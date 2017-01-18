Jorge Zambrana scheduled to be sentenced after abducting a woman in Virginia Beach

Jorge Zambrana is charged with abduction, carjacking, robbery and conspiracy after police say he and Mark Albrecht II targeted a woman at the Sam's club on Virginia Beach Boulevard in December of 2015. The two men were accused of approaching her while wearing a mask, pulling out a knife, hopping into her car and forcing her to drive to several ATMS eventually letting her go.

