In Virginia, you can't fight city hall
The Washington Animal Rescue League took in more than 100 puppy-mill dogs seized by Arkansas authorities from Happy Times Kennel in Hot Springs in 2011. Fourteen months ago, I decided to dedicate my time to helping dogs in Virginia by urging city councils in Tidewater/Hampton Roads to enact an ordinance that would give localities more control over where pet stores get their companion animals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|ester povington
|1,482,306
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Lovey794
|62,964
|Antique tags (May '07)
|7 hr
|76corvette
|30
|Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac...
|22 hr
|Ben Quick
|7
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|truth
|7,994
|Man Pays Parking Ticket 60 Years Late (Aug '06)
|Thu
|Suezanne
|4
|CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08)
|Jan 17
|Alex
|27
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC