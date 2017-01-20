In Virginia, you can't fight city hall

In Virginia, you can't fight city hall

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The Washington Animal Rescue League took in more than 100 puppy-mill dogs seized by Arkansas authorities from Happy Times Kennel in Hot Springs in 2011. Fourteen months ago, I decided to dedicate my time to helping dogs in Virginia by urging city councils in Tidewater/Hampton Roads to enact an ordinance that would give localities more control over where pet stores get their companion animals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr ester povington 1,482,306
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Lovey794 62,964
News Antique tags (May '07) 7 hr 76corvette 30
News Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac... 22 hr Ben Quick 7
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Thu truth 7,994
News Man Pays Parking Ticket 60 Years Late (Aug '06) Thu Suezanne 4
CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08) Jan 17 Alex 27
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,786 • Total comments across all topics: 278,119,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC