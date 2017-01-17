Here Are The Americans Who Believe In The Miracle Of Donald Trump
But this is not a usual president. And his diehard supporters - who admire him because of, not despite, his eccentricities - loved it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Guest
|1,483,546
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|16 min
|OzRitz
|62,983
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Sat
|76corvette
|30
|Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac...
|Jan 20
|Ben Quick
|7
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
|Man Pays Parking Ticket 60 Years Late (Aug '06)
|Jan 19
|Suezanne
|4
|CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08)
|Jan 17
|Alex
|27
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC