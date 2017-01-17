Henry Currid is born
A son, Henry Matthew Currid , was born Nov. 1, 2016, at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, Va., to Matthew and Sarah Currid. Grandparents include Mike and Sandra Currid of Chichester and Glenn and Paula Rogers of Center Barnstead.
