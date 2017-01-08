Heavy snowfall causes part of Virgini...

Heavy snowfall causes part of Virginia Beach SPCA's roof to collapse

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

According to the SPCA's Facebook page, the roof collapsed above their store at their main location on Holland Road. "We will have to rebuild the roof in that room and replace the damaged retail items," the Facebook post said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Realtime 1,473,919
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 min The fact Is 62,742
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) 1 hr FrankieD 96
Any girls wanna talk dirty /trade on snapchat ?... (May '15) Sat Dirty dirty 3
Review: Special Financing Co LLC (Mar '10) Sat barb 3
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Fri Go Blue Forever 111
At Home sucks (Sep '15) Thu Exgr1677 2
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,080 • Total comments across all topics: 277,719,436

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC