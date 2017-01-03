Haymarket hires Kevin Lands as new po...

Haymarket hires Kevin Lands as new police chief

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Fauquier.com

Kevin Lands was hired Friday morning to serve as the Haymarket Police Department's next chief beginning Jan. 1. He replaces Eric Noble, who decided to retire after a little more than 15 months on the job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min ritedownthemiddle 1,470,674
Quarstein Update; Help!?! Is hE bad? 4 hr Wounded Duck Daddy 1
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 5 hr VPM 834
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr carmino seranni 62,647
News Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi... 13 hr Le Jimbo 1
News Volunteer Bayside High School baseball coach se... (Feb '10) Mon not naive 12
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) Jan 1 Freeball McSatchel 36
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,593 • Total comments across all topics: 277,577,027

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC