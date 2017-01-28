Hampton sisters perform across country
Kearston and Kendall Gonzales are on an unofficial national tour. The two musicians have performed the national anthem at WNBA and NBA games in Washington, D.C. , Charlotte and Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RiccardoFire
|1,487,247
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|32 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,031
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|20 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Martin garey
|31
|Rape with an object
|Sun
|Martin garey
|1
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Sat
|Larrym40country
|37
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Stumbass
|117
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC