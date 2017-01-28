Hampton sisters perform across country

Hampton sisters perform across country

Kearston and Kendall Gonzales are on an unofficial national tour. The two musicians have performed the national anthem at WNBA and NBA games in Washington, D.C. , Charlotte and Houston.

