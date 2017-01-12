Hampton Roads lawmakers say they plan to address law enforcement salaries
Lawmakers from Hampton Roads say they're planning to address law enforcement salaries across the Commonwealth. In some cases, the salaries are leading to high turnover rates and staffing shortages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Grumpy
|1,476,760
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|mdbuilder
|62,842
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|I am here
|Jan 10
|The King of Va Beach
|1
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|Jan 10
|Porrus Poope
|19
|Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|El-massah shabeeb
|4
|Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09)
|Jan 9
|El-massah shabeeb
|57
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC