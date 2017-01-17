Giving Back: Taraji P. Henson And Pharrell Offer Multiple Free Screenings Of Hidden Figures
Taking a cue from Octavia Spencer , both Henson and Williams have bought out screenings of Hidden Figures at movie theaters in Virginia, Georgia, Illinois, Texas and Washington D.C. on Sunday. Spencer paid for a free screening of the critically-acclaimed film earlier this month, saying that her own mother would not have been able to afford to take her and her siblings.
