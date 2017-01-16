Gas prices down slightly - for now
The average retail gasoline prices in Virginia Beach fell 3.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.19 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 704 gas outlets in Virginia Beach. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.34 per gallon.
