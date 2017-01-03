Gas hike 'desperately' needed in Nort...

Gas hike 'desperately' needed in Northern Va.

Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

On a bus tour of a series of transportation projects, Democratic state lawmakers said they would again push this year for a proposal to institute a floor on the regional 2.1 percent gas tax, similar to the minimum set statewide when Virginia changed its gas tax structure in 2013. Since gas prices dropped sharply in 2014 and remain below $3, the regional portion of the tax has fallen off just as much.

