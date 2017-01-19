Former youth minister makes first court appearance for sex crime charge
A former youth minister in Virginia Beach made his first court appearance today. On Tuesday, Jeffrey Bondi was indicted by a grand jury for a sexual penetration crime that occurred 15 years ago.
