Former youth minister makes first cou...

Former youth minister makes first court appearance for sex crime charge

A former youth minister in Virginia Beach made his first court appearance today. On Tuesday, Jeffrey Bondi was indicted by a grand jury for a sexual penetration crime that occurred 15 years ago.

