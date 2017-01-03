Former pro-footballer faces assault charges, lawsuit from ex
The Virginian-Pilot reports that Jamie Dale has filed a $31 million lawsuit in federal court in Norfolk against ex-boyfriend Curtis Jordan of Texas. Jordan also faces criminal assault charges that go to trial in March.
