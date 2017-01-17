Former Liberty Tax Franchisee Awarded $2.7 Million in Bench Trial

A federal judge in Norfolk, Virginia issued a judgment last Friday in favor of a multi-unit tax franchisee in New York for $2.7 million for breach of contract. The court ruling states that franchisor Liberty Tax was the one that breached the franchise agreement, stating it happened "the moment it [franchisor] accepted an application from someone else to buy the franchisee's eight stores."

