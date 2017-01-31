First Warning Traffic - Tuesday traff...

First Warning Traffic - Tuesday traffic alerts, bridge openings and construction

10 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Virginia Beach Public Works has announced that there will be an outside lane closure on westbound Shore Drive at Page Avenue tomorrow, Tuesday, January 31, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. This lane closure is being put in place to repair an impact attenuator that had been hit and to repair the concrete collar around one of the drainage inlets in the outside travel lane. I-264 East: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 30 and 31 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Virginia Beach, VA

