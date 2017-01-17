First Warning Traffic - Tuesday bridg...

First Warning Traffic - Tuesday bridge openings and delays

12 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

There will be single-lane closures on I-64 westbound between Jefferson Avenue and Fort Eustis Boulevard on January 15-19 from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. There will be a traffic shift on I-64 westbound between Jefferson Avenue and Fort Eustis Boulevard on January 16-19 starting at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. following morning.

