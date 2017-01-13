First Warning Traffic: Friday bridge openings and road closures
There will be intermittent traffic stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes on I-64 east and west at the Fort Eustis Boulevard Bridge on January 13-14, starting at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Stoppages will only take place in one direction at a time.
