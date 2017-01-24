Film based in Hampton up for Oscar

Film based in Hampton up for Oscar

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The box office hit highlights the black female mathematicians at NASA Langley in Hampton who's brain power helped launch the first Americans into space. The film has several ties to Hampton Roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min RoxLo 1,484,436
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 15 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,987
Are navy Chiefs dirtballs 22 hr Todd 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Mon Moses Morales 120
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan 21 76corvette 30
News Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac... Jan 20 Ben Quick 7
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 19 truth 7,994
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,700 • Total comments across all topics: 278,213,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC