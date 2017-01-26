Features 13 mins ago 9:08 a.m.2017 Mattress Warehouse Country Megaticket sweepstakes

Win tickets to see some of the biggest acts in country music! With 2017 Mattress Warehouse Country Megatickets, you and a friend will have lawn seats to see Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bently, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, and Brad Paisly when they perform in Virginia Beach this year. Good luck! Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13News Now or by visiting the Features tab on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.