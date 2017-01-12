Fauquier to receive state farmland preservation grants
Gov. Terry McAuliffe recently announced the grant recipients from the Office of Farmland Preservation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,478,967
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|42 min
|asiegler
|2,358
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Brian_G
|62,879
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|22 hr
|marv
|34
|Only 10 channels - and nothing's on, inmates co... (Oct '08)
|Sun
|WTF
|114
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|Sat
|Ozwad
|1
|Bennigan's files for bankruptcy; employees left... (Aug '08)
|Jan 14
|PrestonCook
|40
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC