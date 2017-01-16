Family, friends remember Kempsville H...

Family, friends remember Kempsville High School senior killed in shooting

The loved ones of an 18-year-old Kempsville High School teen are still dealing with the shock of her sudden, tragic death. According to Virginia Beach Police, 18-year-old Sidea Lashae Griffin walked into the hospital just before 10 p.m on Saturday with a gunshot wound and died shortly after.

Virginia Beach, VA

