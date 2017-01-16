Family, friends remember Kempsville High School senior killed in shooting
The loved ones of an 18-year-old Kempsville High School teen are still dealing with the shock of her sudden, tragic death. According to Virginia Beach Police, 18-year-old Sidea Lashae Griffin walked into the hospital just before 10 p.m on Saturday with a gunshot wound and died shortly after.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Well Well
|1,478,823
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 min
|presser
|62,873
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|8 hr
|marv
|34
|Only 10 channels - and nothing's on, inmates co... (Oct '08)
|23 hr
|WTF
|114
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|Sat
|Ozwad
|1
|Bennigan's files for bankruptcy; employees left... (Aug '08)
|Sat
|PrestonCook
|40
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC