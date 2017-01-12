Ed Gillespie campaign in Richmond

The tour kicked off at 9 a.m. in Chantilly, located in Northern Virginia. He also stopped at his campaign office in Richmond around 11 a.m. and in Virginia Beach around 2 p.m. In his campaign speech, he criticized Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe's economic growth policies, saying Virginia's economy grew two percent in 2015.

