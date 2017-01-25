Dragas: A modest proposal from Virgin...

Dragas: A modest proposal from Virginia's voters: Make college affordable again

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Dragas is chair of Partners 4 Affordable Excellence @EDU and a former member of the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia and the University of Virginia Board of Visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 24 min chapstick3221 1,485,082
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,991
Are navy Chiefs dirtballs Tue Vince Carter 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Jan 23 Moses Morales 120
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan 21 76corvette 30
News Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac... Jan 20 Ben Quick 7
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 19 truth 7,994
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,261,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC