Dominion working to restore power to 200 customers in Stratford Hills
Dominion Virginia Power crews are working to restore electricity to almost 200 customers in the Stratford Hills neighborhood of South Richmond who lost power early today because of an equipment failure in the extreme cold. The area lost power about 11 a.m. after a fuse in an overhead distribution line failed because of high electricity demand because of temperatures that dipped as low as 4 degrees early today.
