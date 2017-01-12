Dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm to arrive at Va. Beach SPCA Read Story Staff

A group of dogs rescued from a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea, by Humane Society International will be arriving at the Virginia Beach SPCA today! In a news release Wednesday, the organization said 11 shelters that are part of The Humane Society of the United States' Emergency Placement Partner program will pick up the dogs and puppies in Rockville, Md. and place them for adoption into new homes in several states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington D.C. Humane Society International recently rescued 200 dogs and transported them to the U.S., Canada and the U.K. for adoption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.