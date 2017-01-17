Dogs rescued from Korean meat trade getting second chance at life in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach SPCA is one of 11 shelters part of the Humane Society of the United States Emergency Placement Partner program that picked up rescued dogs and puppies last week to eventually place them for adoption into new homes. The farm was in Wonju, South Korea and was the sixth dog meat farm closed in the country since January 2015.
