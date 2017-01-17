Dogs rescued from Korean meat trade g...

Dogs rescued from Korean meat trade getting second chance at life in Virginia Beach

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The Virginia Beach SPCA is one of 11 shelters part of the Humane Society of the United States Emergency Placement Partner program that picked up rescued dogs and puppies last week to eventually place them for adoption into new homes. The farm was in Wonju, South Korea and was the sixth dog meat farm closed in the country since January 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 1,479,504
CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08) 4 hr Alex 27
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 22 hr asiegler 2,358
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Tue Brian_G 62,878
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) Mon marv 34
News Only 10 channels - and nothing's on, inmates co... (Oct '08) Sun WTF 114
Are navy Chiefs dirtballs Jan 14 Ozwad 1
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,086 • Total comments across all topics: 278,015,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC