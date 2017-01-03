Digibro: From stocking shelves to running a YouTube channel
The Virginian-Pilot reports that Conrad Collins runs the YouTube channel Digibro. It focuses on Japanese animation, otherwise known as anime, and boasts more than 260,000 subscribers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Putins Puppet
|1,472,433
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|34 min
|Lovey3639
|62,716
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|16 hr
|heartbroken
|110
|At Home sucks (Sep '15)
|22 hr
|Exgr1677
|2
|Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Invisible
|56
|Kool Smiles making some parents frown (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Mee
|212
|Isle of Wight man claims he caught a cougar on ... (May '09)
|Wed
|Cruiser42
|47
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC