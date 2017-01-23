Developer seeks money for another hotel at Cavalier site
The developer of The Cavalier Hotel project in Virginia Beach is seeking public gap financing for a waterfront hotel at the Cavalier property, The Virginian-Pilot reports. Bruce Thompson would like to build an Embassy Suites instead of a timeshare tower.
