Democrat Ralph Northam has big cash edge in Virginia governor's race

12 hrs ago

Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam has amassed the largest campaign war-chest of gubernatorial candidates heading into the 2017 election year, while Ed Gillespie continues to lead the Republican field in fundraising.

