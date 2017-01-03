Crime 31 mins ago 9:38 p.m.Robbery at...

Crime 31 mins ago 9:38 p.m.Robbery attempt on elderly woman in Virginia Beach

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Investigators believe the would-be robber followed the woman from the Lowe's on Holland Road to her home in the Timberlake neighborhood. Police say the victim was getting out of her car when the suspect -- described as a middle-aged woman -- came up and demanded the victim's purse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 28 min MICHA 1,472,729
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) 7 hr Go Blue Forever 111
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Lovey3639 62,716
At Home sucks (Sep '15) Thu Exgr1677 2
Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09) Wed Invisible 56
News Kool Smiles making some parents frown (Nov '08) Jan 4 Mee 212
News Isle of Wight man claims he caught a cougar on ... (May '09) Jan 4 Cruiser42 47
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Virginia Beach County was issued at January 07 at 3:46AM EST

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,757 • Total comments across all topics: 277,679,320

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC