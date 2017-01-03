Crime 31 mins ago 9:38 p.m.Robbery attempt on elderly woman in Virginia Beach
Investigators believe the would-be robber followed the woman from the Lowe's on Holland Road to her home in the Timberlake neighborhood. Police say the victim was getting out of her car when the suspect -- described as a middle-aged woman -- came up and demanded the victim's purse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|28 min
|MICHA
|1,472,729
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|7 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|111
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Lovey3639
|62,716
|At Home sucks (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Exgr1677
|2
|Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Invisible
|56
|Kool Smiles making some parents frown (Nov '08)
|Jan 4
|Mee
|212
|Isle of Wight man claims he caught a cougar on ... (May '09)
|Jan 4
|Cruiser42
|47
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC