Creature Feature a " Pawsitive Reading
The Virginia Beach Public Library offers the "Pawsitive Reading" program to encourage young readers at eight of their locations and via outreach at two city public schools. It allows school age children to read to dogs with no pressure and a furry, patient, listening friend.
