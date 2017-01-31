Community 6 mins ago 12:51 p.m.'Danci...

Community 6 mins ago 12:51 p.m.'Dancing with the Seniors' returns to Virginia Beach

The free dance series, now in its fourth year, lets participants 55 and older interact and learn different styles of dance. Participants of the program will learn ballroom, Latin, cultural, line dances and more during the eight sessions.

