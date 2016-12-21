Coastal cities push for cabinet posit...

Coastal cities push for cabinet position to address flooding

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: NBC29

The Virginian-Pilot reports Republican Del. Chris Stolle plans to introduce legislation to establish a state resiliency officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghost 1,469,844
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Obama is dumb 62,636
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) 18 hr Freeball McSatchel 36
Review: Podiatry Associates-Virginia - Jeffrey ... (Feb '10) 18 hr Austin McBride 25
News Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle ... Sat RushFan666 4
the truth about the jews Dec 28 Boss hog 2
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Dec 27 ShrimpDog 833
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,456 • Total comments across all topics: 277,534,818

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC