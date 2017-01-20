Car, keepsakes stolen from Virginia Beach couple grieving loss of young daughter
A Virginia Beach couple says their car was stolen sometime between Thursday night and early Friday morning. While the car is replaceable, what they had inside is not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grampy
|1,482,083
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|17 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,962
|Antique tags (May '07)
|1 hr
|76corvette
|30
|Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac...
|16 hr
|Ben Quick
|7
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|truth
|7,994
|Man Pays Parking Ticket 60 Years Late (Aug '06)
|Thu
|Suezanne
|4
|CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08)
|Jan 17
|Alex
|27
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC