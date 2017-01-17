Bill to Decriminalize Cursing in Public Fails in Virginia General Assembly
Have you seen those signs at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, the ones that make it clear cursing isn't welcome? Del. Michael J. Webert, R-Fauquier County, introduced HB 1978, which could make cursing in public perfectly legal.
