Alcohol potency bill causes buzz amon...

Alcohol potency bill causes buzz among colleges

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC12

By Amy Lee Capital News Service RICHMOND College administrators remain concerned about legislation that would let the state's ABC stores sell 151-proof grain alcohol. Linda Hancock, a member of the Virginia College Alcohol Leadership Council, said she and other education professionals fear that such liquors which are more than 75 percent alcohol may attract inexperienced college students who tend to pour overly strong drinks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min ritedownthemiddle 1,486,242
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 41 min Pete 63,015
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) 1 hr Stumbass 117
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 1 hr Leslye Dane Brown 2,359
prostitutes in ocean view (May '12) Thu bennie 4
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Thu JonnyB 19
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Thu meghan walker 121
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,890 • Total comments across all topics: 278,316,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC