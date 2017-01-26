Alcohol potency bill causes buzz among colleges
By Amy Lee Capital News Service RICHMOND College administrators remain concerned about legislation that would let the state's ABC stores sell 151-proof grain alcohol. Linda Hancock, a member of the Virginia College Alcohol Leadership Council, said she and other education professionals fear that such liquors which are more than 75 percent alcohol may attract inexperienced college students who tend to pour overly strong drinks.
